Butterworth’s first try towards the end of the opening period, a neat scoot from dummy half, gave the Rams a 12-8 lead after Lewis Carr had earlier levelled.

His second, with 20 minutes remaining, all-but assured Dewsbury of the victory, as they stormed into a 24-12 lead after adding to an Ollie Greensmith try. Ronan Dixon absolutely confirmed the result when he powered over late on.

After the incredible win, the hooker said: “Widnes are a top four Championship team and we know they have come here today thinking that they’ll just beat us but we know how good we are as a team.

Dewsbury Rams’ two-try hero Reiss Butterworth praised the team’s ‘determination and courage’ in their remarkable 32-12 Challenge Cup win over Championship outfit Widnes Vikings.

“We went into this game as we do any other game - we went out to win it, the lads dug deep and we got the win.

“The team we have built is a Championship team. We might be in League 1 but the team we have got, from the outside backs to the middles, to the bench and lads on the outskirts, we have got a full-on Championship team and we know that we can compete on the day with anyone.

“We have not had a winning culture here for the past couple of years. That is something we want to build and keep on building, going into each week.”

Assessing how the game panned out, Butterworth said:

“It took a good 20 minutes for Widnes to score and break us. We went back-to-back sets defending our own line and we showed some good determination and courage.

“But we knew that if we just completed the next few sets then we’d get an opportunity. It took us 30 minutes to get our own opportunity but we took it with both hands and went into half-time with the lead.

“They scored first in the second half but we didn’t let that phase us. We knew if we’d get straight back into the grind then hopefully it would work and, in the end, it did.”

The Rams face another Championship side, London Broncos, in the fifth round but attention focuses back to league action next when Liam Finn’s men host Hunslet at the FLAIR Stadium on Good Friday.

“We don’t really know that much about London,” admitted the former Bradford Bulls youngster. “It will be a long trip down there. They were 16-16 at half time with Doncaster. We will just give it our all.

“But it’s a massive game for us on Friday against Hunslet. They have got a few of our old boys from last year there.

