Josh Woods nudged over a dramatic drop goal with only two minutes remaining to leave the Bulldogs in prime position in Group 5, but the hard work was completed beforehand with the defence standing firm against last season’s Championship league leaders.

Moxon said: “It was a war of attrition and we had to do it tough. We made it hard on ourselves at times but the way we applied ourselves to the D was great. D is all about application and we kept turning up for each other. If you’ve got that then you’ve got something to build on. We have got that in abundance.

“We grafted hard. We did a lot of work in pre-season on our D and sometimes you have to keep turning up for your mate and keep making those tackles and that is what we did.”

He added: “We chose to do it tough in the first half going up the hill but, going in 12-6 at half-time, I thought we were in prime position. But we again made it hard for ourselves in the second half inviting them into our end.

“There was a fair bit of goalline D in the second half as well but kept turning them away and when we got our chances, we took them.

“Goalline D wins you games and if you can defend your line then you have got half a chance in any game.”

On Woods’ performance, Moxon said:

“Woodsy is a great organiser, a great talker and a great kicker of the ball and when you need him he is there.”

Take a look at these photos from Batley's dramatic 15-14 win over Featherstone Rovers courtesy of Paul Butterfield.

