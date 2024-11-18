Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rob Burrow’s dad, Geoff, has joined in the calls to make the first ever ‘745 Game’ in aid of people living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND) into an annual event.

Sunday’s charity match, an idea formed by Rob and ex-Leicester Tigers star Ed Slater which pitted legends of rugby league and union against each other in a unique hybrid clash, produced an entertaining contest in front of over 10,000 people at Headingley.

And throughout yesterday’s inaugural showstopping occasion, as well as in the build-up, stars from both codes, including Danny McGuire, Luke Gale and Danny Cipriani, wished it could be the first of many.

And Geoff firmly agreed.

Rob Burrow's father Geoff Burrow presents the 745 trophy to Danny McGuire, alongside Ed Slater who formed the idea for the unique hybrid game with Rob.

He said after the game, which Team Burrow won 33-21:

“It was fantastic. We didn’t know what to expect but they certainly didn’t let us down. It (the result) didn’t matter but it mattered to the players. But they all shake hands like they all do in sport. It’s a team sport and both teams won today.

“I hope it is an annual game. It is not just for MND, it is a good spectacle as well. I think it is important for MND and it’s important for both games that we remember all the legends.

“I hope there’s no more go down from sport or anybody with MND but we have got to keep banging the drum with things like this to find a cure.”

Thanking every single one of the 10,044 crowd who turned up at Headingley to support the event, as well as all the rugby legends on show, Geoff, who believed Rob, who sadly passed away in June, would have loved to have taken part, said:

“They all came out to support MND, both games of rugby and I hope everybody enjoyed it. I think anybody would have loved to have taken part in that game. There were so many legends out there but I don’t think he (Rob) would have looked out of place, bless him.

“Billy Twelvetrees and Danny Cipriani, how magic are they? We had our own in Danny (McGuire) and Waine (Pryce) and Luke Gale. Everyone that put those shirts on, it was fabulous. Thank you to everybody.

“I wish I could say to each 10,000 of them - thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”