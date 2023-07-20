Following a two-week break, Finn’s men resume their push for promotion against the Welsh team, at FLAIR Stadium, kick off 3pm, knowing that victory in their next three games will seal the title and an instant return to the Championship.

However, Finn has insisted that all eyes will solely be on the Crusaders who, despite not beating a team above them in the league as yet this season, have won five of their previous eight games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These last four games will be their hardest,” said Finn. “We played about with ideas on how to break our season down and how to focus our attention, whether that be four-game blocks to a quarter of the season or half a season. We just thought the best way to go about it with this young team was week-to-week and, so far, it has worked. We are not going to change that going into the last four games.

Dewsbury Rams' head coach Liam Finn, left, has insisted that all eyes will solely be on North Wales Crusaders (Sunday, July 23, kick off 3pm at FLAIR Stadium) who, despite not beating a team above them in the league as yet this season, have won five of their previous eight games. (Photo credit: Thomas Fynn)

“And you don’t want to be disrespectful to any of the opposition. North Wales are a far better team than the team we played in the first round. They have got their player-coach back who didn’t play against us, they have got a little bit of momentum and form behind them, they have won a few games and they are pushing for the play-offs.

“To look any further ahead would be foolish.”

He added: “We don’t want to be the first top five team to be beaten by them. But if we’re not going to be that team we have to play well.

“If we are brutally honest, we haven’t played really well consistently since the start of the season. We have had patches where we have done enough and dogged it out and done what’s required but it would be nice to finish the season in a good run of form.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad