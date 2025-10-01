Batley East ward councillors have criticised a council investment plan for the town as final designs are unveiled.

Batley is the subject of a £14.5m investment aimed at transforming the town in areas including Western, Middle and Eastern Commercial Street, Brunswick Street and Market Place.

The council says the final plans, which were revealed last week, will significantly enhance accessibility, calm traffic, improve safety, and create new public spaces.

Twelve million pounds of the project’s funding is coming from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, supported by approximately £2.5m from Kirklees Council’s Local Centres funding and West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

How Brunswick Street in Batley could look, showing shallow steps, street planters and seating.

But two Batley East ward councillors have voiced concerns.

Councillor Habiban Zaman said: “Batley residents are tired of glossy announcements that don’t match the scale of investment elsewhere.

"The George Hotel (in Huddersfield) is a commercial venture – yet Kirklees Labour are willing to plough £30m into it, while Batley - one of the busiest town centres in North Kirklees - gets less than half of that for its entire regeneration.

"That’s not fairness, it’s imbalance.”

Councillor Adam Zaman said: “The £14m for Batley was not even a new commitment – it was secured under previous administrations.

"Residents here still face daily challenges: SEND services rated ‘inconsistent’, families placed in hotels, library services under threat, parking charges that hit small businesses, and the closure of Batley Baths.

"None of that is solved by drawings and PR spin.”

The councillors stressed that they are not opposed to investment in Batley, but warned that the “scale and priorities are wrong”.

Cpuncillor Habiban Zaman added: “We welcome every penny for Batley – but what our town deserves is meaningful investment in frontline services and infrastructure, not crumbs compared to Huddersfield.”

When the final plans for Batley were revealed, Kirklees Council said the public had helped to shape them.

Councillor Graham Turner, cabinet member for Finance and Regeneration, said: “We have carefully considered the views of residents and businesses, while also carrying out traffic modelling over the spring and summer helping to inform the design, to create a scheme that delivers for Batley.

“These plans will improve accessibility for all in the town centre as well as creating vibrant new public spaces for people to meet, socialise and explore the great businesses in the heart of Batley.”