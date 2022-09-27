WATCH: Holidaymaker near Scarborough spots ‘crocodiles’ off the Yorkshire Coast

Various creatures and marine mammals have been previously spotted in the area, including a pod of 80 Minke whales in Staithes, dolphins in Scarborough and an albatross at Bempton Cliffs.

Video footage captures what appears to be ‘crocodiles’ just off the coastline at Blue Dolphin Caravan Park, between Cayton Bay and Filey.

Sarah Craven filmed the footage whilst out on a walk with her family.

Mrs Craven said: “We took the boys up for a walk on the cliff top when we saw some dolphins jumping in the background.

“Suddenly, my son shouted ‘crocodiles!’. We all looked down and there in front of me were what I thought were two large crocodiles.

“We moved further along the cliff to get a closer look and I started to take pictures and videos.

“If a closer look is taken you can see the back legs swimming. I saw both front legs and back legs with long pointy tails swishing behind, the skin looked bumpy like crocodile or alligator skin.

“We then noticed a smaller one in between the large ones.”

The Craven family were visiting Scarborough last weekend and were camping towards the top of the fields at Blue Dolphin Caravan Park, and had walked down the road to the cliff tops.

Mrs Craven posted the video to Facebook, which caused a commotion online - with many questioning the supposed sighting.

Angela Julian, Co-ordinator at Amphibian and Reptile Groups UK, said: “It is extremely unlikely that she has spotted actual living crocodiles in the North Sea - lovely as the idea sounds.

“Generally they are a tropical riverine or lake taxa and we definitely don’t have any native.

“Therefore the possibilities are either that they have been dumped in which case they will not survive for long, or they are plastic ones - which often happens.