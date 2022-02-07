Watch as thousands of runners take part in Dewsbury 10k Road Race
Thousands of runners pounded the streets of North Kirklees on Sunday morning at the annual Dewsbury 10k Road Race.
Monday, 7th February 2022, 3:30 pm
More than 2,500 members of local running clubs and some from further afield lined up at the start point on Dewsbury Ring Road for the route along Bradford Road from Dewsbury to Birstall and back.
Organised by Dewsbury Road Runners, the annual event raises funds for various charities.
This year's beneficiaries are Kirkwood Hospice, the Dewsbury Cares Community Group and Beau’s Fight Against Cancer.