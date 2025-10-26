Last year Warm Welcome Spaces supported over 2.6 million people nationwide and while most spaces are open all year round, they are in greatest demand in the winter.

The Warm Welcome Campaign supports, resources, and connects a growing number of Warm Welcome Spaces across the UK. In response to a growing need, more and more community spaces are registering as Warm Welcome Spaces.

In North Kirklees, there are 17 official Warm Welcome Spaces which local residents can access.

David Barclay, Warm Welcome’s campaign director, said:

“Warm Welcome Spaces are a lifeline to communities, and we want everyone to know how they can find their local space. With high energy prices and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, people are struggling to make ends meet. Too many people have to make the impossible choice between heating and eating.

“We know demand for Warm Welcome Spaces will be high this winter, not only supporting people struggling to pay the bills but also playing a vital role in connecting communities and giving people a place of belonging. The dark winter days and nights can be extremely tough on anyone living alone.

“Help us raise awareness of Warm Welcome Spaces so no one is lonely or cold this winter. With your help, we can make sure communities know there’s help waiting for them just around the corner.”

Warm Welcome Spaces come in all shapes and sizes, from libraries, community centres, mosques and churches to cafes, sports centres, businesses, museums, and arts centres.

Take a look through our gallery to see the Warm Welcome Space places in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.

For more information about Warm Welcome Space, visit https://www.warmwelcome.uk/

Dewsbury Library Hub Dewsbury Library Hub, Dewsbury Retail Park, WF12 8EQ: "All our libraries are heated, comfortable to stay in for long periods of time - they have a range of both comfy seating, and more functional furniture for study or computer use. A place to keep warm, meet friends, sit and read and take part in activities." Opening times: Mon 09:30 - 17:00; Tues 09:30 - 19:30; Wed 09:30 - 17:00; Thurs 09:30 - 19:30; Fri - Sat 09:30 - 17:00; Sun Closed

Longcauseway Church Longcauseway Church, Dewsbury, WF12 8EN: Monday Lunch Group. "Mondays 11am while 1:30pm we run an older persons lunch group for people in the local area. For more information contact 01484 515420."

Dewsbury Elim Church Dewsbury Elim Church, Wellington Street, WF13 1LY. Family Warm Space: "Our Family warm space is open to anyone in need of somewhere warm or a bit of company. Join us in a warm, friendly environment where you can charge your phones, and enjoy hot drinks and food. There is a creche room for young children (adult supervision is necessary) attached to the main Warm Space room making it an inviting and safe environment for people to bring their young children. There is accessible access via an internal stairlift for those who might struggle with the stairs at the side entrance. There is also an accessible toilet with a baby changing unit which is just off the main room." Open Wednesdays, 10am to 12pm.