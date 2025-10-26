Last year Warm Welcome Spaces supported over 2.6 million people nationwide and while most spaces are open all year round, they are in greatest demand in the winter.
The Warm Welcome Campaign supports, resources, and connects a growing number of Warm Welcome Spaces across the UK. In response to a growing need, more and more community spaces are registering as Warm Welcome Spaces.
In North Kirklees, there are 17 official Warm Welcome Spaces which local residents can access.
David Barclay, Warm Welcome’s campaign director, said:
“Warm Welcome Spaces are a lifeline to communities, and we want everyone to know how they can find their local space. With high energy prices and the ongoing cost-of-living crisis, people are struggling to make ends meet. Too many people have to make the impossible choice between heating and eating.
“We know demand for Warm Welcome Spaces will be high this winter, not only supporting people struggling to pay the bills but also playing a vital role in connecting communities and giving people a place of belonging. The dark winter days and nights can be extremely tough on anyone living alone.
“Help us raise awareness of Warm Welcome Spaces so no one is lonely or cold this winter. With your help, we can make sure communities know there’s help waiting for them just around the corner.”
Warm Welcome Spaces come in all shapes and sizes, from libraries, community centres, mosques and churches to cafes, sports centres, businesses, museums, and arts centres.
Take a look through our gallery to see the Warm Welcome Space places in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen.
For more information about Warm Welcome Space, visit https://www.warmwelcome.uk/