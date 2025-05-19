From left to right: Old Bank WMC president Jamie Whitehead, steward Andy Foggo, and secretary Danny Robertshaw.

A 119-year-old working men’s club in Mirfield is striving to be brought “into the 21st century”.

Old Bank WMC, which was established in 1906, has undergone a shift in management in recent weeks, with club stalwarts, and best friends, Jamie Whitehead and Danny Robertshaw taking over as president and secretary respectively.

The duo are part of a hardworking committee which is aiming to put the club “back on the map” after struggling since the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Change is here, it’s happening,” admitted Danny. “As a whole team – the committee and all of our great staff – it is time to bring the club into the 21st century, but keeping all its history.”

The “family-friendly” club puts on standard club draws such as bingo, raffles and domino cars to raise money, but it is the live entertainment offering - in the 140 capacity concert room - where people behind the scenes want to make a positive impact.

That’s 119 years of history. Photos of old bowls and rugby league teams are plastered on the walls. One even includes Jamie’s grandfather, Herbert Hellewell, who was the president in the 1980s.

Countless pieces of silverware glisten proudly in the trophy cabinet.

There could be more cups to add with Mirfield ARLFC returning to its original 1970s Old Bank base with a men’s, women's, two under 13s, an under 10s and an under 8s team all playing out of the club.

Norristhorpe FC also run two football teams out of the club and, next season, they will be playing in the Yorkshire Amateur League Premier Division after recently securing promotion.

The bar.

Bowls is still thriving with league games being played most days, while snooker, pool and darts and dominoes players are also all accommodated for.

There are two squash courts on site, while the extraordinary Spen Valley Amateur Radio Society, which has been established for over 75 years, is also based there.

“We want to make it a live music venue more than it already was,” revealed businessman Jamie. “We want regular, good entertainment, and we have quite a few events already booked in for May and June.”

The club has three snooker tables.

Famous six-piece tribute band Don’t Stop Queen Now top the bill in July.

Jamie, who turns 48 next month, added: “We just need to get more people back in now and make them aware that it is all changing. The potential is the key word but we need bodies in, we need footfall. We are trying to do everything.

“We want to be competitive and we want to put the club back on the map and get people in. I’ve been a paid up member here for 30 years. It has a big place in my heart.”

It also means a lot to people behind the scenes at the Old Bank Road venue. Jane Smith has been employed at the club for 37 years; club steward Andy Foggo, and his wife, Jo, have run it for 15 years.

One of Old Bank WMC's two squash courts.

“If you cut me, I’d bleed Old Bank,” Andy said. “There have been a lot of good committee people in the past but we have got new people now on board trying to get it back to how it was.”

Danny, whose grandad, Stanley Robertshaw, was a life member of the club, as well as playing a massive part in Mirfield ARLFC, is one of those.

The 43-year-old, who was born and bred in Mirfield, said: “We have got some structure and some control now. It’s more transparent. We will need some support but we are trying to build it back up to where it used to be.

“We need to make sure that we can cater for as many new, and existing, members, as we can.

“And we are really trying our best to make sure there is something available to everybody.”

They are already making an impact, as evidenced by a new club member, Richard Main, who has joined the pool team.

Old Bank WMC was established in 1906.

“It is warm and welcoming,” he said. “This is my first season and it is like a breath of fresh air.

“I can’t put it in any better words than that.”

Club membership for 12 months is £15.

For more information about upcoming events at the club, visit: www.facebook.com/OldbankWMC/