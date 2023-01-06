Wakefield and Dewsbury used in filming of new ITV period drama, Confessions of Frannie Langton

You may recognise South Parade in Wakefield, which was used during filming. (ITVX)

The Confessions of Frannie Langton is a four-part period drama series based on the novel of the same name by Sara Collins, adapted by Collins herself and produced by Doctor Foster producer, Drama Republic for ITV.

And you might just recognise some of the houses and streets featured in the historical drama as Wakefield’s South Parade, an imposing terrace of Georgian houses built in the 1790s, was used during filming last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kirklees Council also closed the Wakefield Old Road car park behind the Town Hall while filming took place.

The Confessions of Frannie Langton, told through Frannie's perspective as she narrates the events that play out on screen, tells her story – born into slavery and transported from Jamaica and becomes a main in the grand Mayfair mansion of celebrated scientist George Benham and his beautiful wife, Madame Marguerite.

But we see events take a fateful turn as the Benhams are found murdered in their beds, with Frannie lying next to Marguerite.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Frannie is accused of a murder she has no recollection of, other than she couldn’t possibly have killed her mistress because she was devoted to her.

Dragged away to prison, Frannie attempts to piece together the events of that night and avoid the hangman’s noose if convicted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Karla Simone-Spence as Frannie and Sophie Cookson as Madame Benham. (ITVX)

*Confessions of Frannie Langton premiered last month as part of the inaugural slate of dramas on the new ITVX streaming service.

Advertisement Hide Ad