Bus users are being warned of a host of bus timetable changes that will come into effect across Wakefield and West Yorkshire this weekend.

Timetables on routes across the region will be subject to change from Sunday, January 5

Here is a full list of the timetable changes due to come into force:

Wakefield • Pinderfields Hospital • Outwood • Leeds • Leeds University • Headingley • Lawnswood School • Holt Park

Wakefield and Dewsbury buses: Full list of January 2025 timetable changes including Pinderfields Hospital

Monday, January 13

Operated by Yorkshire Buses

This new Monday to Friday service will operate three or four journeys in each direction.

106 Wakefield • Kettlethorpe • Crigglestone • Hall Green

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning journeys from Wakefield will be withdrawn.

The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly.

110 Wakefield • Outwood • Leeds

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some journeys will be retimed by around five minutes.

112 112A Ossett • Gawthorpe • Shaw Cross • Batley

Monday, January 13.

Operated by Station Coaches

Alternate journeys will be renumbered to 112A and will operate via Church Street instead of via Kingsway, partially replacing the withdrawn section of Arriva 122.

The timetable will be unchanged.

116 Ossett • Gawthorpe • Shaw Cross • White Rose Centre • Leeds

Saturday, January 11

Operated by Yorkshire Buses

This new Saturday service will operate between Ossett and Leeds via Gawthorpe, partially replacing Arriva 122, and offering new direct journeys between Ossett, White Rose Centre and Leeds on Saturdays.

Station Coaches 116 will continue to operate unchanged on weekdays.

118 Wakefield • East Ardsley • White Rose Centre

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning, late afternoon and early evening journeys will be withdrawn or curtailed.

Some journeys will be retimed.

122 Wakefield • Lupset • Ossett • Gawthorpe

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

On Monday to Saturday daytimes, this service will operate between Wakefield and Ossett only, no longer continuing to Gawthorpe.

Evening and Sunday journeys will continue to operate to Gawthorpe. Some journeys will be slightly retimed.

Gawthorpe will continue to be served by Station Coaches 112/112A and 116 on weekdays, and by new Yorkshire Buses service 116 on Saturdays.

Station Coaches 112A will provide a service along Church Street on Monday to Friday daytimes.

126 Wakefield • Lupset • Horbury • Ossett • Chickenley • Dewsbury

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.

On Saturdays, the first morning journey to Wakefield will be withdrawn.

135 136 Pontefract • Chequerfield

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Service 136 (clockwise route) will be withdrawn, with all journeys operating as 135 (anticlockwise route).

Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn.

The combined frequency will be reduced from every 15 minutes to half-hourly on Monday to Saturday daytime, and from half-hourly to hourly on early mornings, evenings and Sundays.

140 141 Pontefract • Castleford • Oulton • Leeds

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn or retimed.

The combined evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.

147 Wakefield • Pinderfields Hospital • Normanton • Featherstone • Pontefract

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

On Saturdays, the first morning journey to Pontefract will be withdrawn.

Some journeys will be slightly retimed.

148 149 Wakefield • Featherstone • Pontefract • Ferrybridge • Knottingley

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn or curtailed.

The combined evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.

156 Castleford • Airedale • Ferry Fryston

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning journeys will be curtailed or retimed.

The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.

163 Leeds • Garforth • Kippax • Castleford

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

On weekdays, one morning journey towards Leeds will be withdrawn.

Some other early morning and evening journeys will be retimed.

The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.

164 165 Leeds • Thorpe Park • Garforth • Micklefield • Sherburn Industrial Estate • South Milford • Selby / Kippax

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

These services will be significantly revised.

On weekdays and Saturdays, the Leeds to Selby frequency will be increased from two-hourly to hourly, including earlier and later journeys, but the Leeds to Sherburn Industrial Estate frequency will be reduced to hourly.

On Sundays, a new two-hourly Leeds to Selby service will be introduced, but the Leeds to Sherburn Industrial Estate frequency will be reduced from hourly to two-hourly.

The combined evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly, and late evening journeys from Leeds to Micklefield and Sherburn Industrial Estate will be withdrawn.

Many other journeys will be retimed.

168 Leeds • Woodlesford • Swillington • Allerton Bywater • Castleford

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

On weekdays and Saturdays, one early evening journey from Leeds to Castleford will be withdrawn.

186 Wakefield • Normanton • Altofts • Castleford • Junction 32 • Airedale • Pontefract

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning, late afternoon and early evening journeys will be withdrawn or curtailed.

Peak journeys will no longer operate via Express Way and Tuscany Way.

Some journeys will be retimed.

189 Wakefield • Normanton • Castleford

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn.

The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.

195 195A 196 Wakefield • New Crofton • Havercroft Green • Hemsworth / Newstead

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly, with all evening journeys operating as 195A (Wakefield-Newstead-Hemsworth) and the last journeys running earlier.

200 201 Leeds • White Rose • Morley • Cleckheaton / Batley • Heckmondwike

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

On Sundays, some early morning journeys will be curtailed.

212 Dewsbury • Dewsbury Hospital • Batley • Kirkhamgate • Wakefield

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva / Yorkshire Buses

This service will be taken over by Yorkshire Buses.

A significantly revised timetable will be introduced, providing better coordination with service 213 between Dewsbury, Dewsbury and District Hospital and Batley.

One journey in each direction will operate via Woodkirk Academy at school times, and late afternoon journeys will additionally serve Kirkhamgate.

An evening service will also be introduced, with four additional journeys in each direction, and the Sunday service frequency will be increased from two-hourly to hourly.

229 Huddersfield • Heckmondwike • Birstall Retail Park • Leeds

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning and early evening journeys will be withdrawn or curtailed.

Some journeys will be retimed.

230 230A Dewsbury • Grange Moor

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning and late afternoon journeys will be withdrawn.

250 Dewsbury • Dewsbury Moor • Heckmondwike

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

On weekdays and Saturdays, the last journey from Dewsbury to Heckmondwike will be withdrawn.

Sunday journeys will be retained and retimed to run 40 minutes earlier.

254 Leeds • Cleckheaton • Brighouse • Huddersfield

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

On Saturdays, one morning journey will be renumbered as 255.

255 Leeds • Cleckheaton • Scholes • Halifax

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva Some early morning and early evening journeys will be withdrawn, curtailed or retimed.

261 Huddersfield • Kirkheaton • Mirfield • Hartshead • Roberttown • Heckmondwike

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning and evening journeys will be withdrawn, curtailed or retimed.

Sunday journeys will be retained and retimed to run 40 minutes earlier, however the last Sunday journey from Huddersfield to Upper Heaton will be withdrawn.

268 Wakefield • Dewsbury • Heckmondwike • Cleckheaton • Bradford

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning and early evening journeys will be withdrawn, curtailed or retimed.

The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly.

271 Heckmondwike • Carlinghow • Batley

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Sunday journeys will be retained and retimed to run 40 minutes earlier.

281 283 283A Dewsbury • Batley • Birstall • Birstall Retail Park / Bradford

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Some early morning and early evening journeys will be withdrawn or curtailed.

Some journeys will be renumbered and some will be retimed.

408 409 Pontefract • Darrington • Thorpe Audlin / Kirk Smeaton

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Most journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.

425 Wakefield • East Ardsley • Morley • Drighlington • Bradford

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

On Saturdays, an earlier journey will be introduced, 0603 Morley to Wakefield.

On Sundays, the 0936 Morley to Wakefield will be extended to start from Bradford at 0858.

Many journeys will be retimed.

444 446 Leeds • Rothwell • Carlton / Woodlesford • Wakefield

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

These services will no longer serve Leeds City Square; they will start and terminate at Leeds City Bus Station.

Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn, curtailed or retimed.

The combined evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly.

Many journeys will be retimed.

476 Pontefract • Knottingley • Ferrybridge • Kellingley • Selby

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

This service will be enhanced, with the frequency increased from two-hourly to hourly, and earlier and later journeys.

It will now operate hourly from approximately 0900 to 1700 Monday to Saturday to and from Pontefract.

493 Pontefract • Knottingley • Ferrybridge • South Milford • Sherburn Industrial Estate

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Most journeys will be retimed by 5-15 minutes.

496 Wakefield • Crofton • Hemsworth • South Elmsall • Upton / Doncaster

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly.

615 Bradford • Four Lane Ends • Cottingley • Bingley • Eldwick

Sunday, January 5

Operated by First

On weekdays, the 0810 Bradford to Cottingley will be withdrawn, and the 0851 Cottingley to Bradford will be retimed 6 minutes earlier.

616 Bradford • Allerton • Wilsden • Harden • Bingley • Eldwick

Sunday, January 5

Operated by First

On weekdays, the 1430 Bradford to Eldwick and 1500 Eldwick to Bradford will be withdrawn.

633 Shipley • Wrose • Bradford • Tyersal

Sunday, January 5

Operated by First

On weekdays, the 0718 Tyersal to Shipley, 1439 Shipley to Tyersal and 1552 Tyersal to Bradford will be withdrawn.

X10 Wakefield • Leeds • Leeds University

Sunday, January 5

Operated by Arriva

Two journeys in each direction will be withdrawn.

61 61A 61E St James’s Hospital • East End Park • Hunslet Shopping Centre • John Charles Centre

Monday, January 6

Operated by Yorkshire Buses

Three additional evening journeys will operate in each direction between St James’s Hospital, East End Park and Hunslet Shopping Centre, numbered

61E.74 York • Harrogate • Otley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Grassington

Sunday, January 19

Operated by Reliance / York & Country

This service will be taken over by York & Country.