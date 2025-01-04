Wakefield and Dewsbury buses: Full list of January 2025 timetable changes including Pinderfields Hospital
Timetables on routes across the region will be subject to change from Sunday, January 5
Here is a full list of the timetable changes due to come into force:
Wakefield • Pinderfields Hospital • Outwood • Leeds • Leeds University • Headingley • Lawnswood School • Holt Park
Monday, January 13
Operated by Yorkshire Buses
This new Monday to Friday service will operate three or four journeys in each direction.
106 Wakefield • Kettlethorpe • Crigglestone • Hall Green
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning journeys from Wakefield will be withdrawn.
The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly.
110 Wakefield • Outwood • Leeds
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some journeys will be retimed by around five minutes.
112 112A Ossett • Gawthorpe • Shaw Cross • Batley
Monday, January 13.
Operated by Station Coaches
Alternate journeys will be renumbered to 112A and will operate via Church Street instead of via Kingsway, partially replacing the withdrawn section of Arriva 122.
The timetable will be unchanged.
116 Ossett • Gawthorpe • Shaw Cross • White Rose Centre • Leeds
Saturday, January 11
Operated by Yorkshire Buses
This new Saturday service will operate between Ossett and Leeds via Gawthorpe, partially replacing Arriva 122, and offering new direct journeys between Ossett, White Rose Centre and Leeds on Saturdays.
Station Coaches 116 will continue to operate unchanged on weekdays.
118 Wakefield • East Ardsley • White Rose Centre
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning, late afternoon and early evening journeys will be withdrawn or curtailed.
Some journeys will be retimed.
122 Wakefield • Lupset • Ossett • Gawthorpe
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
On Monday to Saturday daytimes, this service will operate between Wakefield and Ossett only, no longer continuing to Gawthorpe.
Evening and Sunday journeys will continue to operate to Gawthorpe. Some journeys will be slightly retimed.
Gawthorpe will continue to be served by Station Coaches 112/112A and 116 on weekdays, and by new Yorkshire Buses service 116 on Saturdays.
Station Coaches 112A will provide a service along Church Street on Monday to Friday daytimes.
126 Wakefield • Lupset • Horbury • Ossett • Chickenley • Dewsbury
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.
On Saturdays, the first morning journey to Wakefield will be withdrawn.
135 136 Pontefract • Chequerfield
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Service 136 (clockwise route) will be withdrawn, with all journeys operating as 135 (anticlockwise route).
Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn.
The combined frequency will be reduced from every 15 minutes to half-hourly on Monday to Saturday daytime, and from half-hourly to hourly on early mornings, evenings and Sundays.
140 141 Pontefract • Castleford • Oulton • Leeds
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn or retimed.
The combined evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.
147 Wakefield • Pinderfields Hospital • Normanton • Featherstone • Pontefract
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
On Saturdays, the first morning journey to Pontefract will be withdrawn.
Some journeys will be slightly retimed.
148 149 Wakefield • Featherstone • Pontefract • Ferrybridge • Knottingley
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn or curtailed.
The combined evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.
156 Castleford • Airedale • Ferry Fryston
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning journeys will be curtailed or retimed.
The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.
163 Leeds • Garforth • Kippax • Castleford
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
On weekdays, one morning journey towards Leeds will be withdrawn.
Some other early morning and evening journeys will be retimed.
The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.
164 165 Leeds • Thorpe Park • Garforth • Micklefield • Sherburn Industrial Estate • South Milford • Selby / Kippax
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
These services will be significantly revised.
On weekdays and Saturdays, the Leeds to Selby frequency will be increased from two-hourly to hourly, including earlier and later journeys, but the Leeds to Sherburn Industrial Estate frequency will be reduced to hourly.
On Sundays, a new two-hourly Leeds to Selby service will be introduced, but the Leeds to Sherburn Industrial Estate frequency will be reduced from hourly to two-hourly.
The combined evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly, and late evening journeys from Leeds to Micklefield and Sherburn Industrial Estate will be withdrawn.
Many other journeys will be retimed.
168 Leeds • Woodlesford • Swillington • Allerton Bywater • Castleford
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
On weekdays and Saturdays, one early evening journey from Leeds to Castleford will be withdrawn.
186 Wakefield • Normanton • Altofts • Castleford • Junction 32 • Airedale • Pontefract
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning, late afternoon and early evening journeys will be withdrawn or curtailed.
Peak journeys will no longer operate via Express Way and Tuscany Way.
Some journeys will be retimed.
189 Wakefield • Normanton • Castleford
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn.
The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly with the last journeys running earlier.
195 195A 196 Wakefield • New Crofton • Havercroft Green • Hemsworth / Newstead
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly, with all evening journeys operating as 195A (Wakefield-Newstead-Hemsworth) and the last journeys running earlier.
200 201 Leeds • White Rose • Morley • Cleckheaton / Batley • Heckmondwike
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
On Sundays, some early morning journeys will be curtailed.
212 Dewsbury • Dewsbury Hospital • Batley • Kirkhamgate • Wakefield
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva / Yorkshire Buses
This service will be taken over by Yorkshire Buses.
A significantly revised timetable will be introduced, providing better coordination with service 213 between Dewsbury, Dewsbury and District Hospital and Batley.
One journey in each direction will operate via Woodkirk Academy at school times, and late afternoon journeys will additionally serve Kirkhamgate.
An evening service will also be introduced, with four additional journeys in each direction, and the Sunday service frequency will be increased from two-hourly to hourly.
229 Huddersfield • Heckmondwike • Birstall Retail Park • Leeds
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning and early evening journeys will be withdrawn or curtailed.
Some journeys will be retimed.
230 230A Dewsbury • Grange Moor
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning and late afternoon journeys will be withdrawn.
250 Dewsbury • Dewsbury Moor • Heckmondwike
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
On weekdays and Saturdays, the last journey from Dewsbury to Heckmondwike will be withdrawn.
Sunday journeys will be retained and retimed to run 40 minutes earlier.
254 Leeds • Cleckheaton • Brighouse • Huddersfield
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
On Saturdays, one morning journey will be renumbered as 255.
255 Leeds • Cleckheaton • Scholes • Halifax
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva Some early morning and early evening journeys will be withdrawn, curtailed or retimed.
261 Huddersfield • Kirkheaton • Mirfield • Hartshead • Roberttown • Heckmondwike
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning and evening journeys will be withdrawn, curtailed or retimed.
Sunday journeys will be retained and retimed to run 40 minutes earlier, however the last Sunday journey from Huddersfield to Upper Heaton will be withdrawn.
268 Wakefield • Dewsbury • Heckmondwike • Cleckheaton • Bradford
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning and early evening journeys will be withdrawn, curtailed or retimed.
The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly.
271 Heckmondwike • Carlinghow • Batley
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Sunday journeys will be retained and retimed to run 40 minutes earlier.
281 283 283A Dewsbury • Batley • Birstall • Birstall Retail Park / Bradford
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Some early morning and early evening journeys will be withdrawn or curtailed.
Some journeys will be renumbered and some will be retimed.
408 409 Pontefract • Darrington • Thorpe Audlin / Kirk Smeaton
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Most journeys will be retimed by around 5 minutes.
425 Wakefield • East Ardsley • Morley • Drighlington • Bradford
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
On Saturdays, an earlier journey will be introduced, 0603 Morley to Wakefield.
On Sundays, the 0936 Morley to Wakefield will be extended to start from Bradford at 0858.
Many journeys will be retimed.
444 446 Leeds • Rothwell • Carlton / Woodlesford • Wakefield
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
These services will no longer serve Leeds City Square; they will start and terminate at Leeds City Bus Station.
Some early morning journeys will be withdrawn, curtailed or retimed.
The combined evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly.
Many journeys will be retimed.
476 Pontefract • Knottingley • Ferrybridge • Kellingley • Selby
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
This service will be enhanced, with the frequency increased from two-hourly to hourly, and earlier and later journeys.
It will now operate hourly from approximately 0900 to 1700 Monday to Saturday to and from Pontefract.
493 Pontefract • Knottingley • Ferrybridge • South Milford • Sherburn Industrial Estate
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Most journeys will be retimed by 5-15 minutes.
496 Wakefield • Crofton • Hemsworth • South Elmsall • Upton / Doncaster
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
The evening frequency will be reduced from half-hourly to hourly.
615 Bradford • Four Lane Ends • Cottingley • Bingley • Eldwick
Sunday, January 5
Operated by First
On weekdays, the 0810 Bradford to Cottingley will be withdrawn, and the 0851 Cottingley to Bradford will be retimed 6 minutes earlier.
616 Bradford • Allerton • Wilsden • Harden • Bingley • Eldwick
Sunday, January 5
Operated by First
On weekdays, the 1430 Bradford to Eldwick and 1500 Eldwick to Bradford will be withdrawn.
633 Shipley • Wrose • Bradford • Tyersal
Sunday, January 5
Operated by First
On weekdays, the 0718 Tyersal to Shipley, 1439 Shipley to Tyersal and 1552 Tyersal to Bradford will be withdrawn.
X10 Wakefield • Leeds • Leeds University
Sunday, January 5
Operated by Arriva
Two journeys in each direction will be withdrawn.
61 61A 61E St James’s Hospital • East End Park • Hunslet Shopping Centre • John Charles Centre
Monday, January 6
Operated by Yorkshire Buses
Three additional evening journeys will operate in each direction between St James’s Hospital, East End Park and Hunslet Shopping Centre, numbered
61E.74 York • Harrogate • Otley • Ilkley • Bolton Abbey • Grassington
Sunday, January 19
Operated by Reliance / York & Country
This service will be taken over by York & Country.
