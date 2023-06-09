Volunteers’ Week, which runs from June 1 to June 7 every year, is the celebration of the contribution millions of people make across the UK through volunteering in their communities.

And figures released by the Charity Commission for Volunteers’ Week show that 1,864 people took part in regular voluntary activity in Batley and Spen.

Kim said: “I regularly visit many of the outstanding charities in Batley and Spen, all of which rely on the dedication of volunteers.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

“They do amazing work and I want to thank all those who are giving up their time to support our local charities and congratulate them on everything they are doing to help these great organisations thrive.

“I would encourage all those who want to give back to their community to volunteer with a local charity.”

Volunteers are at the heart of the charity sector, offering their time and energy to help those in need. This includes charity trustees—most of whom are volunteers. The Charity Commission offers a wide array of guidance and support to help trustees run their charities well so they can improve lives and strengthen society.

Orlando Fraser KC, Chair of the Charity Commission, said: “Amidst tightening economic pressures, Volunteers’ Week reminds us that there is more we can give to charity than just money.

“I would like to extend the Charity Commission’s gratitude to volunteers in Batley and Spen, who give their time to improve their community, strengthen society and bring people together.