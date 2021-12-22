Volunteers to host free Christmas Day lunch in Dewsbury town centre

Organiser Michele Hainsworth, second from left, with fellow volunteers at the Dewsbury Community Cares Group

The annual event, organised by the Dewsbury Cares Community Group and supported by Longcauseway Church, offers people the chance to come along to the church for a Christmas lunch and enjoy the company of others.

Alternatively, meals can be collected to take home, and anyone who is housebound can arrange to have the food delivered to their property.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be an outdoor marquee outside Longcauseway Church with limited seating for those who want to eat in a ventilated space.

Those who prefer to eat indoors will be able to do so, but numbers will be strictly limited, tables will be socially distanced and masks must be worn when moving around the church.

Entertainment will be running in the marquee to add to the festive atmosphere, and Santa will be in his grotto.

Michele Hainsworth, of the Dewsbury Cares Community Group, said: “We’re working to Government guidance at all times and we’re keeping our plans under constant review.

“We know how important it is to give people the opportunity to see someone on Christmas Day, so we’re doing whatever we can to make sure this can still happen.

“Everybody is welcome. We don’t judge - everybody has a story why they are there.

“After Covid, people have lost contact with friends and they don’t know how to get that contact back.

“We are a listening ear. It’s about making people feel special.

"We are living proof that whatever your walk of life, we can all sit together and have a meal.

“After the lunch, the chances are they have made new friends.

“We don’t just send them home and say ‘that’s it, see you next Christmas’. We ask what we can do to support them.”

Everyone who has booked will be asked to do a lateral flow test before coming, and not to attend if they have any Covid symptoms.