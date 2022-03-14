Volunteers ‘disgusted’ after vandals steal 40 paving stones from Dewsbury church

The church was targeted late last Tuesday night (March 8), with vandals taking the stones from the west end of the churchyard.

The Parish Church of St Michael and All Angels in Thornhill was targeted late last Tuesday night (March 8), with vandals taking the stones from the west end of the churchyard.

John Halliday, church warden, said: “I got a call from one of our parishioners on Wednesday morning (March 9), who said that a friend had been walking through the churchyard and had seen that a number of our paving slabs had been taken up.

“I called down to the churchyard where I counted them and released between 35-40 paving slabs that had been taken.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The vandals stole around 40 historic paving stones from the churchyard.

“It is regrettable that people feel they need to steal from other people and not bear the consequences.

“It is the same situation as when people take lead off church roofs - very little gain but a great cost to the church.

“We made a report to the police, who naturally said that there wasn't a lot they could do about it because it is hard to identify York stone paving slabs.”

The west end of the church, where the paving stones were vandalised, is situated in a conservation area right next to the Grade I listed building and will cost thousands of pounds to repair.

The vandalism will cost the church thousands to repair.

Brian Pearson, chairman of the fabric group, which is a small group of volunteers who maintain the churchyard, said: “I am disgusted that some people were prepared to vandalise this sacred space for their own ends.

“Parishioners and local folk were horrified to witness the destruction caused just as the grounds were coming back to life after a wet winter.

“Not only is this a crime, it brings distress and sorrow to those who come to visit loved ones or visit a beautiful space.

“We are in touch with our Insurers and hope to get repairs done before the wedding season starts in April.”