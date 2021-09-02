Volunteers create new picnic area at the Jo Cox Community Wood

The Jo Cox Community Wood in Liversedge opened in March 2020 and proved invaluable during the first Covid-19 lockdown when people visited as part of their daily exercise.

Since then, the wood has become really popular with families, dog walkers and cyclists.

Being next to the Spen Valley Greenway, and offering picnic tables, it’s a great place to meet for fresh air and exercise.

Spen Valley Civic Society, the organisation behind the project, decided to expand the wood and after lots of hard work, members are now proud to offer the local community more facilities in a field next to the original site.

Society chairman Max Rathmell said: “Thanks to a grant from Kirklees Council, we cleared masses of barbed wire and old fencing posts away and put up new secure fencing around the perimeter.

“We’ve now completed tree planting and installed two new picnic tables and two benches in the field for people to picnic or sit and enjoy the view.”

The wood was the civic society’s biggest ever project and represented its contribution to help bring communities together – a passion for Ms Cox – and provide a lasting legacy to the Labour MP.

1. Picnic area New picnic benches at the Jo Cox Community Wood Photo Sales

2. Heartfelt message The Jo Cox Community Wood, Liversedge Photo Sales

3. Entrance The Jo Cox Community Wood, Liversedge Photo Sales

4. Information board The Jo Cox Community Wood, Liversedge Photo Sales