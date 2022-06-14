Volunteers at a Dewsbury nature reserve pay tribute to former park ranger

Patrick Crowley, who died from a brain tumour last December aged 60, had worked tirelessly with locals tending the old mill pond and surrounding gardens between Millbrook Gardens and Longlands Road, next to Dewsbury Hospital.

And recently, Patrick’s widow Emma and son Ben were invited along to unveil a commemorative plaque in his memory

It was a time for Emma, herself a former countryside ranger, and Ben to catch up with the volunteers with the Millpond Support Group and share fond recollections of a dear friend and colleague.

Patrick Crowley at Oakwell Hall

The get-together was organised by resident and group chairman Niall Walker. He fixed the plaque in place on a bench overlooking the pond, which has become a popular spot for locals to meet and relax, and a haven for wildlife.

Niall, of Millbrook Gardens, and his neighbours were deeply shocked to hear of Patrick’s death and recounted memories of Patrick’s commitment to the pond project, going out of his way to help source funding and to get "stuck in" with the work.

Patrick left Oakwell Hall in 2016 after he was recruited by Kirklees Parks as a volunteer co-ordinator for the Batley and Spen area, which is how he became involved with the Millbrook pond project.

Niall and the team are keen to recruit new volunteers to help the Millpond group. Anyone wanting to get involved can email him for information at [email protected]

Emma and Ben Crowley sitting on the commemorative bench with Niall Walker (kneeling)

Niall said the group got together about 14 years ago to tidy up the area that locals used to call the duckpond, which had become a "party venue" for teenage drinkers and vandals.

Batley West Labour councillor Gwen Lowe had urged locals to start a clean-up group that could attract council funding.

A Kirklees team then got things moving by removing tonnes of rubbish clogging the pond to enable volunteers to set about improving the site.

Soon after Patrick and another expert from Oakwell Hall Country Park were called in to offer practical advice, and a working partnership was formed.

The new plaque in place in tribute to Patrick Crowley

“Everything we did, he was there for us. He absolutely went above and beyond what he needed to do,” said Niall.

“I used to think he’s doing all this for us but he’s involved with so many other volunteer groups too, he must be doing the same for them.