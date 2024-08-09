Vistry East Yorkshire raises £6,000 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Employees from Vistry East Yorkshire, with offices in Leeds, have proudly raised £6,000 for SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, after completing a charity climb.

20 members of staff took on the challenge, climbing Scafell Pike in the Lake District - the highest peak in England. The route is 9.3km in total with 914m of elevation to climb and all participants from the business completed the walk.

One of those who took part on the day is Rob Spittles, who previously served in the Royal Engineers. Having joined aged 16, after completing the Army Apprentice College in 1991, Rob went on to serve operational tours in Northern Ireland and Bosnia before leaving to be closer to his young family and further his career in the construction industry.

Now Managing DIrector for Vistry East Yorkshire, Rob couldn’t wait to take on the challenge after finding out SSAFA was the businesses’ charity partner for 2024.

Rob Spittles, MD at Vistry East Yorkshire, taking on Scafell Pike to raise money for SSAFA

Rob said: “We had a brilliant climb over the weekend, pushing ourselves to the limit to reach the top of Scafell Pike. All the team did really well, powering through and not giving up on the day. There was a real sense of team spirit and I’m proud of their commitment to the cause. My wife Vicky also joined me on the day and we completed it in 4 hours and 45 minutes, which is an achievement we’re both really proud of, especially as it's a cause close to home for us.”

He continued: “I was really pleased that SSAFA was chosen as Vistry’s charity partner of the Year - it's a fantastic and worthwhile cause to support, giving guidance and helping families and veterans. I know we’ve got several more events and opportunities to fundraise for them in the year ahead and we look forward to continuing our support as a business.”

Lizzie Rossiter, Corporate Account Manager at SSAFA, said “The incredible and continued commitment to SSAFA and our Armed Forces community that Rob, and everyone at Vistry Group, has shown this year is simply outstanding. Because of their continued support, taking on feats like the Scafell Pike climb, pushing themselves out of their comfort zone – and that of so many other corporate partners like Vistry Group – our Forces family will have the committed practical, financial, and emotional support they deserve, whenever and wherever they need us. For this, we cannot thank everyone at Vistry enough.”

Vistry announced SSAFA as its Charity Partner for 2024 earlier in the year. Established in 1885, SSAFA provides lifelong support to serving men and women, veterans, and their families or dependents.

The partnership into 2024 reflects the synergies that exist between the company and the charity as Vistry Group also has strong ties with serving members and veterans of the Armed Forces.

The company recognises this commitment through being a long-term signatory of The Armed Forces Covenant and retaining the Gold standard. The company became the first major housebuilder to earn the Gold Award from the Ministry of Defence as part of its Employer Recognition Scheme in 2019.

For more information on SSAFA please visit: https://www.ssafa.org.uk/

For more information on Vistry’s charity commitment, please visit: https://www.vistrygroup.co.uk/sustainable-approach/charity