The winners of a “fabulous” scarecrow competition in Roberttown - in honour of VE Day - have been announced.

Organised by Roberttown in Bloom, the competition saw the picturesque village adorned with various 1940s-themed scarecrow creations in the build-up to the special 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day.

Entries included a stunning spitfire design, Winston Churchill and a trio of ‘Bobs’ playing chess outside the community centre.

“We have had some great entries,” Louise Hardy, chair of the voluntary community group, said. “People’s creativity knows no bounds.

“A very big round of applause to all the entrants and, once again, to the fabulous support of our community and beyond, who truly got behind the competition during the week of our National VE Day 80th anniversary celebrations.”

The competition was judged by Liversedge and Gomersal councillor David Hall and family, with Dixon & Franks Carpets providing the prize sponsorship.

‘A Very, Very Jolly Well Earned Rest’ was crowned as the winner, while ‘Speedy The Spitfire’ and ‘Mr Make Do Marries Mrs Mend’ came second and third respectively.

Here are some photos of some of the entries at Roberttown in Bloom’s community scarecrow competition.

