Video: Watch the moment firefighters rescue Prince the horse from sink hole in Mirfield
This video shows the amazing moment firefighters managed to rescue a horse from a sink hole in Mirfield.
By Sarah Fitton
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 8th Jan 2023, 1:12pm
Prince – a 27-year-old stallion – had become stuck in the deep hole yesterday morning (Saturday).
A dramatic rescue was launched, with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service’s technical rescue team working with Prince’s owners, a vet and an excavator operator to help the horse.
Incredibly, Prince did not suffer any injuries.
Fire service Technical Rescue and Wildfire Officer Damian Cameron posted the video and photos on social media.