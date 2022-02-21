Video tour of the new Spen Valley Leisure Centre as it prepares to open
Take a virtual tour around the new Spen Valley Leisure Centre before it opens its doors to the public next week.
The new centre, on Bradford Road in Liversedge, has cost £18.6m to build and is a joint project between Kirklees Council and Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL).
It includes two substantial swimming pools, including a 25m pool with a viewing gallery, and also features a state-of-the-art fitness suite, fitness studios and a blackout cycle studio.
There will be a wide range of classes and fitness sessions available.
Dawn Stephenson, chair of the KAL board of trustees, said: “Spen Valley Leisure Centre is a fantastic new facility for local people, providing some great opportunities to improve your health and well-being."
For more information about the opening and signing up as a member, visit www.spenvalleyleisurecentre.com.