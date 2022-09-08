Video from when the Queen visited Dewsbury and Batley in 1954
This amazing film shows residents lining the streets to welcome the Queen when she visited Batley and Dewsbury in 1954.
By Sarah Fitton
Thursday, 8th September 2022, 5:23 pm
The British Pathe newsreel footage was shot during the Batley, Dewsbury, Morley and Bradford leg of her autumn tour of Yorkshire's towns and cities, just two years after she had begun her reign.
The film shows the young Queen and her husband Prince Philip meeting civic dignitaries and browsing a display of industrial products made in Batley.
Huge crowds gathered.