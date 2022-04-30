Vets4Pets in Birstall crowned best veterinary practice in West Yorkshire

Vets4Pets Leeds Birstall has been crowned the best veterinary practice in West Yorkshire in the BestUKVet Awards 2022

The practice scooped the prize at a virtual awards ceremony after achieving the best client reviews over the past 12 months with a rating 4.7 out of five, reflecting the team’s dedication to customer service and outstanding care.

Comments left by happy clients include praise for the "friendly and welcoming" team, with one reviewer adding that the team treats each pet as if it was their own.

Keith Leonard, veterinary surgeon and practice owner at Vets4Pets Leeds Birstall, said: “We are absolutely blown away and really humbled to have this recognition from our clients.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It’s fantastic that our team has been recognised for all the hard work they have put in over the last 12 months and winning has been a real boost to team morale.

"This is a first for us, and for Vets4Pets, so we’re incredibly proud of the achievement.

“We put client feedback at the centre of how we operate and make a conscious effort to ask for feedback, both good and bad.