A “very caring” youngster has helped to raise nearly £200 for a mental health charity in Batley.

TCD is a volunteer-led charity based out of Jo Cox House which provides vital support to individuals facing mental health challenges, including outreach programmes in schools and community settings.

And the chair of the board of trustees’ - Louise Morby - daughter, Violet, 7, created and sold 45 handmade bracelets, as well as selling some of her preloved toys at a yard sale last month.

A proud Louise said: “Violet is a very emotionally intelligent seven-year-old. She feels, and she is very practical. She said she wanted to raise some money for the charity, so we started with the bracelets.

“She is a very caring, grown up little girl. She just loves serving people, and her maths was amazing too - giving all the right change out. It raised a lot of awareness about what we do as a charity.

“I am immensely proud of the work we do to support our community. Violet’s efforts are a testament to the compassion and community spirit that thrives in our area.”

Violet, who raised £183 in total, said: “I just wanted to make money for my mum’s charity so it can keep open. I just wanted to help her make people okay.”

Louise, who is originally from Dewsbury but now lives in Queensbury, says there is a 12-month action plan to get a TCD hub up and running in nearby Calderdale.

Tomorrow (Wednesday) is World Suicide Prevention Day and three volunteers from the Luke’s Lads Veterans section of TCD will be climbing Scafell Pike to raise money and awareness for the charity.