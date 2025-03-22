People in Dewsbury, Batley and Spenborough will need to apply for a road closure soon if they want to hold a VE Day street party.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The government has announced four days of national events marking 80 years since the Allied victory in Europe thisyear.

The historic anniversary, marking the end of the Second World War in Europe, will be observed on Thursday, May 8, with celebrations planned across the country from May Day Bank Holiday Monday on May 5.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Celebrations are expected across the UK and there will be no charge for road closures for street parties celebrating this special occasion to support residents and groups in organising community get-togethers in Kirklees.

Huddersfield Town Hall.

Those planning to hold street parties in the district are encouraged to apply for road closures as soon as possible and before the deadline of Monday, April 13.

Councillor Carole Pattison, leader of Kirklees Council and cabinet member for Culture, said: “This is a chance for us all to come together to honour and pay tribute to the Second World War generation from across the UK and Commonwealth.

“The 75th anniversary was during lockdown but for the 80th anniversary of VE Day, neighbours and communities will be able to come together fully to celebrate with food and music, just as they did during the celebrations that took place across our nation 80 years ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plans to commemorate the anniversary in Kirklees include civic receptions at Huddersfield and Dewsbury Town Halls, a beacon lighting event in Holmfirth, and activities at Oakwell Hall, among others.

“I’m delighted there will be no charge for road closure applications for street parties celebrating VE Day.

"As some safety and legal considerations need to be addressed, we encourage residents to submit their applications as soon as possible.

"This will allow us to make the necessary preparations behind the scenes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Further information about events taking place in Kirklees will be available in the coming weeks.

More information about how to organise a street party and apply for a road closure is available on the council’s website at: https://www.kirklees.gov.uk/beta/events/street-party.aspx

More about VE Day 80 can be found on the official website at: https://ve-vjday80.gov.uk/