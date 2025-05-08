Victory in Europe Day commemorates May 8, 1945, the official end of the Second World War in Europe, and communities in Dewsbury, Mirfield, Roberttown and Birkenshaw have joined together to remember those who gave their lives in battle.

In Dewsbury, Creative Scene teamed up with The Friends of Crow Nest Park to host a 45-minute live music show from the Bandstand within the park courtesy of The Old Town Rags playing some heartwarming traditional wartime songs.

At Northorpe Hall in Mirfield, visitors have been treated to a war memorabilia exhibition, showcased by avid collector Richard Perkins.

Richard, the setting’s former caretaker who retired last April after ten years of service, has been collecting items for the past seven years with his son Shaun.

But, until now, he has never been able to put his collection on public display.

“It has been brilliant,” the 72-year-old said. “It’s my opportunity to show what I have been collecting.

“I do it because I don’t think it should be forgotten. What our early generations did for us should be remembered.”

The day at Northorpe Hall, a long-established child and family charity trust, saw 1940s music and dancing, vintage-themed activities, games, traditional food, stalls, competitions and other Remembrance moments, with visitors including pupils from Castle Hall Academy.

Richard added: “It’s a perfect opportunity to showcase what I’ve got as it’s all kept at home where no one can see. This is where it needs to be - where people can see it.”

The historic collection, in excess of 600 items, includes war medals from an Auschwitz survivor and a whip used against those suffering in the concentration camps.

Dipika Kaushal, CEO of Northorpe Hall Child and Family Trust, said: “I am really proud. Northorpe Hall has got a really rich history anyway so to be able to celebrate VE Day like this has been totally amazing.

“We have had crowds of people, people from all across Yorkshire have joined us today. This has been the place to be.”

In nearby Roberttown, volunteers from the community group Roberttown in Bloom were out in force doing some extra tidying before joining other villagers to honour VE Day at Roberttown All Saints Church for a regular coffee morning.

The village has also been adorned with creative 1940s scarecrows for a competition organised by Roberttown in Bloom to celebrate VE Day.

“Roberttown’s attempt to rejoice and remember VE Day has been well and truly celebrated,” said Louise Hardy, chair of the group.

“We are seeing less and less veterans are still alive to tell us their stories and what happened during that time on VE Day itself, so it is very important that we keep that memory alive for as long as we can.

“I think it is nice when communities continue to embrace that, not just at Remembrance, but on occasions like VE Day. We do need to remember those that didn’t manage to come back to celebrate that day 80 years ago.

“It is a moment in history that none of us should ever forget.”

We also took a trip out to Birkenshaw where we saw soon-to-be 90-year-old singer Roy Brumfitt entertain crowds at the village’s Methodist Church for an afternoon cream tea event organised by LISAS CIC (Leisure Inclusive Social Activity Services) and to raise money for Dementia UK.

LISAS CIC is a not-for-profit organisation and volunteer-led social group, which runs four support groups across North Kirklees, including two for people living with dementia and their carers

“Today is about celebrating with the community, to interact, mingle and enjoy, as well as to raise the profile of LISAS CIC and raise money for a good cause,” Lisa Oldroyd, founder and director of the volunteer group said.

“It is nice to celebrate with the community. Thank you so, so much to Roy for volunteering to come along and do the entertainment. We have amazing 18 volunteers and we couldn't run it without them. Eight are here today and they have baked and helped decorate.

“A big thank you to Leah for putting it all together, and also to the Methodist church for being very accommodating. They are one of our very good venues for our groups.”

Joan Ainscough, who recently celebrated her 80th birthday, really enjoyed the event. She said:

“It’s been absolutely fabulous. I think it’s great because most of us are completely on our own.

“When we go back home, we are completely on our own with no one to talk to, so to come here is great.

“They really put themselves out for us.”

Take a look at these photos from the VE Day 2025 events which took place across North Kirklees today.

