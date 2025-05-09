VE Day 80th anniversary: Eight photos of the parade in Mirfield to mark the historic occasion

Following bell ringing in the early evening, the parade made its way to St Mary’s Church for a special service to commemorate the occasion, which featured performances by school choirs and Mirfield Choral Society.
After the service, light refreshments were served before the evening concluded with the lighting of the beacon.
Here is a selection of photos from the event, taken by Jonathan Gawthorpe.
