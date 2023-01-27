With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, you may have thought about treating your loved one to a romantic meal out. If so, this list of some of the best rated eateries for wining and dining your partner in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, according to reviews left on Google, could be of assistance.
Here are some of the best rated places for a romantic meal in North Kirklees, according to Google reviews.
1. Dolce Vita, The Combs, Thornhill, Dewsbury - 4.8/5 (356 reviews)
2. Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton - 4.7/5 (769 reviews)
3. Capri, Old Bank Road, Mirfield - 4.7/5 (403 reviews)
4. Tappino's, Westgate, Cleckheaton - 4.7/5 (298 reviews)
