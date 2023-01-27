News you can trust since 1858
Valentine’s Day: Here are some of the best rated places for a romantic meal in North Kirklees according to Google reviews

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, you may have thought about treating your loved one to a romantic meal out. If so, this list of some of the best rated eateries for wining and dining your partner in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, according to reviews left on Google, could be of assistance.

By Adam Cheshire
2 minutes ago

Here are some of the best rated places for a romantic meal in North Kirklees, according to Google reviews.

1. Dolce Vita, The Combs, Thornhill, Dewsbury - 4.8/5 (356 reviews)

Photo: Google streetview

2. Wok Ever Palace, Dewsbury Road, Cleckheaton - 4.7/5 (769 reviews)

Photo: Google streetview

3. Capri, Old Bank Road, Mirfield - 4.7/5 (403 reviews)

Photo: National World

4. Tappino's, Westgate, Cleckheaton - 4.7/5 (298 reviews)

Photo: Google streetview

