From Chapel Close to Sapphire Court, there are a number of places in North Kirklees that have that somewhat loving feeling.
1. Rosebank Street
Rosebank Street, Batley. Will you be receiving a rose on Valentine's Day? Photo: Google Street View
2. Bell Street
Bell Street, Ravensthorpe. Are wedding bells in the air today? Photo: Google Street View
3. Ruby Street
Ruby Street, Batley. Some couples might be celebrating a special anniversary today. Ruby is 40 years. Photo: Google Street View
4. Dymond View
Dymond View, Liversedge. Is anyone going to be receiving a proper DIAMOND this Valentine's Day in the form of an engagement ring? Photo: Google Street View