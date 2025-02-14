14 of the most romantic street names in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.placeholder image
Valentine’s Day: 14 of the most romantic street names in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen

By Adam Cheshire
Published 14th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Love is in the air on February 14, so what better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day by discovering 14 of the most romantic street names in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen.

From Chapel Close to Sapphire Court, there are a number of places in North Kirklees that have that somewhat loving feeling.

Have we missed any romantic spots? Let us know!

Rosebank Street, Batley. Will you be receiving a rose on Valentine's Day?

1. Rosebank Street

Rosebank Street, Batley. Will you be receiving a rose on Valentine's Day? Photo: Google Street View

Bell Street, Ravensthorpe. Are wedding bells in the air today?

2. Bell Street

Bell Street, Ravensthorpe. Are wedding bells in the air today? Photo: Google Street View

Ruby Street, Batley. Some couples might be celebrating a special anniversary today. Ruby is 40 years.

3. Ruby Street

Ruby Street, Batley. Some couples might be celebrating a special anniversary today. Ruby is 40 years. Photo: Google Street View

Dymond View, Liversedge. Is anyone going to be receiving a proper DIAMOND this Valentine's Day in the form of an engagement ring?

4. Dymond View

Dymond View, Liversedge. Is anyone going to be receiving a proper DIAMOND this Valentine's Day in the form of an engagement ring? Photo: Google Street View

