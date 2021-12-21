Vaccination record broken as 41,500 jabs given in Kirklees last week

41,500 Kirklees residents were vaccinated in the week ending December 19

The surge follows an appeal by Kirklees’ director of public health for residents not to leave their jab until the New Year as the Omicron wave sweeps across the country.

The number of vaccinations given in the week ending December 19 is a jump of more than 90 per cent compared to the previous week, when 21,000 jabs were given, and the highest number of boosters delivered in Kirklees to date.

On December 10, the Government announced an acceleration of booster vaccinations for all adults in England.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Kirklees Council's director of public health

Since then, NHS staff, local pharmacists, council workers and volunteers across Kirklees have been working flat out to give residents the protection they need.

Every Kirklees resident over the age of 18 can now book a booster if it has been three months or more since their second dose.

Vaccination centres in Kirklees are also offering first and second vaccinations for anyone over 12 years old who is eligible.

Additional appointments have been made available at all centres and hours extended, with staff at community vaccination centres, pharmacies and local GP services working tirelessly to get people protected as quickly as possible.

Rachel Spencer-Henshall, Kirklees Council’s director of public health, said: “If you’re over 18 and it’s been three months since your last jab, there’s a vaccination waiting for you right now. Please don’t leave it until the New Year to get protected.

“We’ve seen an incredible response from local people to get their booster but we need to keep up the pace and make sure everyone gets the protection they need.

"You can go online today and book a jab through the NHS website or you can visit a walk-in centre and get your jab without an appointment. Just log on to the council’s website to find out how to get yours."

Steve Brennan, senior responsible officer for the vaccination programme in Kirklees, said: “The response from both our vaccination teams and people in Kirklees has been brilliant.

"It’s fantastic that so many people are coming forward for their boosters, and we’re continuing to work flat out this week to get as many people jabbed before Christmas as possible.

“There are still some appointments available this week and we will be offering a range of bookable and walk-in appointments between Christmas and New Year so we are urging everyone to get their jab as soon as they are eligible.