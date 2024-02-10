Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Utah Saints, made up of Jez Willis and Tim Garbutt, visited The Terrace, on Wellington Road, for a sold out event on Friday, January 26.

“We were overwhelmed by the response,” admitted Sarah Barnes, director of The Terrace. “It only holds 100 people and it was packed out. They went down a storm and the vibe was amazing.

“In fact, we’re already talking about getting them back again later in the year, if we can.”

Explaining how the 90s dance stars, who have had five top ten singles, came to play in Dewsbury, Sarah added:

“Since reinventing ourselves as The Terrace and running successful techno and drum n bass nights, we’ve felt like we could carve out a niche in house music events.

“A friend and a regular in The West Riding, hooked me up with a friend of his, The Secret DJ - a big club DJ from the 90s who now performs ‘incognito’ as The Secret DJ - and he came and performed for us in September as a favour while on a wider tour.

The popular duo, whose 1992 hit Something Good reached number four in the charts, are part of an exciting programme of live music at the former Old Turk venue, which will be celebrating its tenth year anniversary later this year.

“He then put a word in for us with Utah Saints.”

Sarah said: “We have more events planned! Our next house music gig is another 90s superstar DJ, Allister Whitehead, who is playing on Good Friday, March 29.

“We are working hard to put The Terrace on the map as a live music venue and we are super excited for our programme of events this year which will include our tenth birthday in November.”