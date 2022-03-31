Upper Batley High School wins Yorkshire heat of National Reading Quiz

Students from Upper Batley High School won the Yorkshire heat of the Literacy Trust's National Reading Champions Quiz

UBHS had two teams in the regional heat, competing against other schools across the whole of Yorkshire.

The winner of the heat was one of the UBHS teams comprising both year eight and nine students.

They beat 25 other teams across Yorkshire with a grand total of 82 points and will go on to take part in the UK final in central London at the end of May.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event will involve the support of many well-known authors and sponsors.

Cathy Scott, UBHS’ learning resource centre manager, who organised the event along with Jeannette Dent, learning intervention teacher, said: “We are so proud of all our learners and the win was really well deserved.

"We can’t wait to see the team benefit from the enriching experiences involved in attending the final in London. It certainly will be a memorable day.”

The National Reading Champions Quiz is for students across the UK aged between 10-14. It is aimed at keen readers and the content of the questions reflects this.

In the regional heat, there were eight rounds in total, all with varied and challenging themes including identifying authors from their photos, brain teasers and heroes and heroines.

The rules on marking were fairly strict so all learners had to know the exact answers.

Aman Kang, head of school at UBHS, said: “Providing our learners with the opportunities to participate in events like this is so important for them and is part of our approach to holistic education and creating well-rounded individuals.