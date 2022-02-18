Updated weather forecast as Storm Eunice batters North Kirklees

2pm-7pm - Strong winds of more than 50mph and light rain showers.

7pm-9pm - Strong winds of up to 45mph and sleet showers

9pm-1am - Gusty winds of more than 40mph.

Storm Eunice is bringing very strong winds and heavy rain to much of the UK today (Friday)

Wind speeds are then set to decrease overnight, with a calmer day forecast on Saturday.

A red weather warning is in place across much of the south of England and Wales today (Friday), with an amber warning stretching as far north as Manchester.