Updated weather forecast as Storm Eunice batters North Kirklees

As the UK feels the impact of Storm Eunice, here is the hour by hour weather forecast for Dewsbury, Batley, Mirfield and Spen today (Friday).

By Dominic Brown
Friday, 18th February 2022, 4:05 pm

2pm-7pm - Strong winds of more than 50mph and light rain showers.

7pm-9pm - Strong winds of up to 45mph and sleet showers

9pm-1am - Gusty winds of more than 40mph.

Storm Eunice is bringing very strong winds and heavy rain to much of the UK today (Friday)

Wind speeds are then set to decrease overnight, with a calmer day forecast on Saturday.

A red weather warning is in place across much of the south of England and Wales today (Friday), with an amber warning stretching as far north as Manchester.

Yorkshire and the rest of Northern England are covered by a yellow warning.

