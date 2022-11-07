A four day strike involving 36 engineers from the company based on Whitaker Street was due to begin yesterday (Sunday), however following intensive negotiations at the conciliation service Acas on Friday, an improved pay offer was made averting the planned industrial action.

In an act of goodwill, Unite the union, said it had suspended the strike action to allow its members to be balloted.

But if the workers, who are members of the union reject this offer then the second four day strike scheduled to begin on Monday, November 14, will go ahead as planned.

The Fox's Biscuits factory on Whitaker Street, Batley.

A spokesperson from Fox’s said: “We have been in ongoing conversations with our colleagues and their Union representatives.

“All our colleagues at our Batley factory are a hugely valued part of Fox’s Burton’s Companies and we hope to reach a resolution very soon.”