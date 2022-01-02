Uniform Exchange appeals for donations of winter coats for kids in Kirklees

Uniform Exchange is appealing for donations of warm coats for children in need in Kirklees this winter

With 15,000 children in education in Kirklees living in poverty, the charity anticipates more significant demand for its services, with many vulnerable families across Kirklees reaching crisis level this winter.

Ensuring children have access to a whole school uniform and warm coat means their attendance is much more likely to improve and allows them to focus on their learning.

Kate France, project director at Uniform Exchange, said: “It’s going to be extremely cold this winter, and many children in our community are not ready for it.

"The past nine years have seen Uniform Exchange collect and distribute school uniforms and coats to over 9,000 children in the local community, enabling them to go to school in the proper clothing.

“We want to continue to support these children through these cold months by supplying them with winter coats, gloves, hats, scarves and underwear.”