The Ukrainian/British Friendship Group, who have been provided a free space at the Lawrence Batley Theatre in Huddersfield, as well as support by theatre staff, will be performing at the KACCL on Thursday, December 1.

The event, set to take place at the Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, raised more than £30,000 the last time it was held in 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the KACCL committee is hoping to raise even more in at this year’s fundraiser to support children and young people across the region.

Steve Crowther, chair of the committee, speaking ahead of the sixth annual event, said: “We’re really excited to be able to bring back KACCL after a three-year gap due to the pandemic.

The Ukrainian/British Friendship Group will be performing at the KACCL on Thursday, December 1.

“This year’s beneficiaries (Calderdale SmartMove and Lawrence Batley Theatre) do some incredible work within our local communities, which is needed now more than ever with the current cost of living crisis and the adverse effects Covid had on many young people.

“We want to ensure that through KACCL, and the charities we are working with, we can start to support some of those affected.

“We can’t wait to bring the local business community together again and urge anyone interested in attending to secure their tickets as soon as possible to avoid disappointment.”

The Ukrainian children’s group will be performing a dance to the song ‘Stefania’ by Ukrainian Eurovision Song Contest 2022 winners, Kalush Orchestra. They will also be singing a song in Ukrainian entitled ‘There is a red viburnum in the meadow’, which will showcase the children’s origins from all over Ukraine.

The group will also be performing a second short song, “I will paint for you the stars,” in which the children will be supported by their mothers.

These songs and dances have become symbols of Ukrainian strength during the war, carrying the message: “Let there be spring, where we stand until the end. We will not be broken by war. Ukraine is alive forever, Ukraine is our land, Ukraine unites hearts.”

The group's leader, Natalia Mirkun, fled Ukraine with her young daughter and arrived in the UK in August 2022 and has previously performed with European popstar Dr Alban, as well as starring in Ukrainian films and theatre shows.

On leading the group, Natalia said: “I wanted to create something which brings together British and Ukrainian children.

“For me, it is a symbol that our power is simply to be together, to look in the same direction, to support each other so that we can create an amazing world for our children.

“We need to start now and to work together."

The KACCL event will take place 11am to 3pm on December 1 at Cedar Court Hotel, Ainley Top, and will be compered by Pete Emmett.

The event includes a three-course lunch, a charity auction and entertainment by singing firefighter, Jonny Arey, and Halifax’s Orange Box Choir, which is part of Square Chapel Arts Centre community outreach programme. The choir was set up from the funds raised by the second KACCL event in 2017 and has performed at KACCL ever since.

