Two taken to hospital after house fire in Heckmondwike last night
An elderly man and his son were taken to hospital after a blaze at a house in Heckmondwike last night (Monday).
By Sarah Fitton
Published 25th Jul 2023, 09:03 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 09:04 BST
Crews from Dewsbury and Cleckheaton fire stations were called to a dryer on a fire in the kitchen of the home on Cannon Grove at 10.41pm.
The man and his son – who managed to get out before firefighters arrived - suffered smoke inhalation and were taken to hospital in an ambulance.
Smoke alarms were fitted and sounding at time of call.