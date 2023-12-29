Two people from North Kirklees have been named in the New Year Honours List.

This year’s list features a mental health champion and a head of the Kings Award for voluntary service.

The New Year Honours List 2024 marks the incredible public service of individuals from across the UK

Mubarak Mahmed has been awarded a BEM for services to mental health. He heads up the network of Mental Health First Aiders across First Bus. Pre-Covid, he would manage 2 or 3 calls a week from colleagues needing support. During lockdown and furlough this went up to 10 or 11. He has published over 30 wellbeing newsletters with advice, coping strategies, and links to resources.

Jayne Anne Law. Lately Head of Honours and the Kings Award for Voluntary Service, Department for Culture, Media and Sport. For Public Service (Mirfield) will receive the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE).