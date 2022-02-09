Two Dewsbury school pupils crowned winners of national art competition

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood with Maleehah Ismail, 10, from Headfield Junior School in Dewsbury who was crowned one of the winners of a national art competition run by Parent Zone in partnership with Google

Maleehah Ismail, 10, and Muhhamad Patel, eight, triumphed in the the eight to 11 age group of an art competition run by Parent Zone in partnership with Google, with their artwork going on display in Westminster.

The "Find Your Balance: A day in my digital life" competition was designed to encourage families to think about how they balance online and offline life.

Children aged five to 11 were asked to submit a piece of artwork on this theme. Entries were judged on creativity and how well they responded to the challenge.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood with Muhhamad Patel, eight, from Headfield Junior School in Dewsbury who was crowned one of the winners of a national art competition run by Parent Zone in partnership with Google

Both Maleehah and Muhhamad's entries were selected as local winners for their outstanding creativity and originality, and how well they illustrated their family’s day-to-day balance between online and offline life.

Their entries have been on show in the Houses of Parliament as part of a display putting children’s perspectives on their day-to-day relationship with digital technologies at the heart of UK Government.

Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood said: “Huge congratulations to Maleehah and Muhammad for being chosen as local winners in the ‘Find Your Balance: A day in my digital life’ competition.