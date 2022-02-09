Two Dewsbury school pupils crowned winners of national art competition
Two children at Headfield Junior School in Dewsbury have been crowned the winners of a national art competition.
Maleehah Ismail, 10, and Muhhamad Patel, eight, triumphed in the the eight to 11 age group of an art competition run by Parent Zone in partnership with Google, with their artwork going on display in Westminster.
The "Find Your Balance: A day in my digital life" competition was designed to encourage families to think about how they balance online and offline life.
Children aged five to 11 were asked to submit a piece of artwork on this theme. Entries were judged on creativity and how well they responded to the challenge.
Both Maleehah and Muhhamad's entries were selected as local winners for their outstanding creativity and originality, and how well they illustrated their family’s day-to-day balance between online and offline life.
Their entries have been on show in the Houses of Parliament as part of a display putting children’s perspectives on their day-to-day relationship with digital technologies at the heart of UK Government.
Dewsbury MP Mark Eastwood said: “Huge congratulations to Maleehah and Muhammad for being chosen as local winners in the ‘Find Your Balance: A day in my digital life’ competition.
"Their artwork was a fantastic exploration of how their family makes both online and offline life work for them, and it is brilliant to have it on display for Westminster colleagues.”