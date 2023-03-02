Warrior Breed Boxing and Fitness, on Bradford Road, hosted a 12-hour non-stop event last month - which included junior classes, exercises and competitions, as well as boxers Khalid Ayub, from Halifax, Jimmy First from Brighouse, and Dewsbury’s Amaar Akbar taking part in some exhibition training - to raise funds towards the emergency earthquake appeal.

The gym’s owner, Zahir Akbar, said: “It was amazing. We raised over £6,000. It started at 11am and finished at 11pm. It was an amazing day, we had the professional boxers in, the children really enjoyed it and we had a barbeque. It was really nice.

“On top of all that, we raised a lot of money. A lot of people came out and gave a lot of money to a good cause. It really was amazing.

“It was a nice event which brought the community together and raised awareness of a terrible tragedy.

“It’s about humanity. We are everyone’s family and friend when something like this happens. As humans, it is about helping and supporting each other, no matter what.”

