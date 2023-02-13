Ridvan Turhan, who has owned Town Cafe Turkish Bistro in the town for nine years, asked a friend to post an appeal for donations on Facebook following news of last Monday’s disaster - in which family members and loved ones of Ridvan’s friends have sadly died.

The response of the rallying community, however, was so positive that Hunters estate agents, which is situated next door to the cafe on Market Place, has supported in helping to store the vast amounts of donations.

Ridvan said: “When I watch the news I am sad. Too many of my friends’ family have passed away and apartments have come down. It is very bad. I know this area, it is a busy town and a big city.

Ridvan Turhan, owner of Town Cafe Turkish Bistro, Dewsbury, with some of the donations he has received from the community for the response for aid for the victims of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

“On Town Cafe’s Facebook page, I asked a friend to help write a post in English and after his help we got about 10 or 20 donations.

“But now everybody brings something. We had more than two lorries full. I am in shock. People from Harrogate, York, Newcastle, Liverpool, everybody in Dewsbury, Batley, Ravensthorpe, everybody brings things - baby clothes, blankets, nappies, toothbrushes.

“I thank everybody who has helped - too many people have helped. When I come into work at 9am, there are so many boxes outside. Too many people keep bringing things.”

And although Ridvan is “very happy” with the community’s response, he has admitted to weeping with strangers just looking at the pile of donations left outside his cafe.

Ridvan Turhan, owner of Town Cafe Turkish Bistro, Dewsbury

“I am now very happy because everybody has helped my country but I am crying too,” Ridvan said. “Some people come in and I don’t know them and we stand outside crying. Together we cry.

“It is a very nice charity, very good. But everybody is sad. I need more donations, brand new, baby nappies, baby food, clothes, blankets and toothbrushes.”

Latest reports claim that more than 35,000 people have lost their lives in the quake, which is the most devastating to hit Turkey since 1939.