World Care Foundation, whose Dewsbury office is located on Warren Street, had appealed for donations following the devastating 7.8 magnitude quake on Monday, February 6, which has since claimed over 43,000 lives.

“The response from the community has been brilliant so far,” says Shoaib Tariq, a local coordinator with the charity. “We would like to thank the community for its support and appeal for them to continue with the assistance it is providing the Turkish and Syrian people impacted by the earthquake.

“Anyone who would like to donate is encouraged to make a financial donation as this allows our teams on the ground to rapidly respond to the needs on the ground and buy whatever is needed for the immediate response.”

Volunteers at Dewsbury based charity World Care Foundation

The charitable organisation, which has five aid collection points across West Yorkshire, is holding a special collection for money, food items, clothing and hygiene products, at the town’s Asda superstore, on Mill Street West, on Sunday, February 19, 10am until 4pm.

Fayyaz Sayed, who is coordinating the storage facility and container shipment on behalf of World Care Foundation, added:

“The kindness of the donors has meant we will probably be needing two containers instead of the one we initially intended to send out.

“At this point we are now encouraging people to make a monetary donation to allow us to respond quickly in the country.”

For more information, please visit https://www.worldcarefoundation.org/

