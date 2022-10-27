The fire erupted in a flat above the Laundry Room laundrette and thecuttingrooms barbers on The Knowl at around noon yesterday (Wednesday).

Crews from across the region were called to tackle the blaze and spent over eight hours at the scene as the fire swept across two floors of the building above the shops. No-one is thought to have been hurt.

An investigation by emergency services into the cause is underway but West Yorkshire Fire Service, who released a graphic image of the damaged property, posted on social media last night that a tumble dryer located in the flat had caught fire.

A picture of the damaged building after fire erupted in a flat above shops at The Knowl, Mirfield, on Wednesday October 26.

A WYFRS spokesperson said: “Yesterday at around 12pm, we were called to reports of a flat fire above a row of retail premises on The Knowl, Mirfield.

“We sent crews from Mirfield, Rastrick, Huddersfield, Cleckheaton, Morley and Dewsbury, and aerial appliances from Huddersfield and Bradford.

“Of the 25 metre x 30 metre building, two floors were involved. Crews used three jets and two aerial appliances to extinguish the fire.

“By 8:40pm crews had left the scene and the incident was handed over to the structural engineer on site.”

West Yorkshire Police were also called to seal the area off around the property while the fire service dealt with the incident

To prevent a fire in your home, the easiest way to protect yourself is with a smoke alarm, says WYFRS.