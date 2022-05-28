Tributes to much-loved family doctor George Knox, who spent 20 years treating patients in Batley

Dr George Knox, who has died at the age of 89

Dr George Watson Knox worked as a family GP for 20 years at the Soothill Practice in Batley.

He was born in Tring, Hertfordshire, in 1932. He followed in his parents’ footsteps, studying medicine at Clare College, Cambridge, and then at King’s College Hospital, London.

After qualifying, he served his National Service as a Medical Officer at RAF Marham, Norfolk. His first GP post was in Burnham Market, Norfolk.

George moved to Batley in 1974. Many patients were deprived and the practice included a large Muslim community. George valued this diversity and found them to be appreciative and respectful.

He supervised and mentored trainee GPs, and was committed to inspire the next generation, becoming chairman of Yorkshire Postgraduate GP Education, through which hundreds of young GPs passed.

Rajiv Talath, his first trainee at Grove House Surgery, said: “I could not have asked for anyone better. I learned about human compassion, tolerance and communication skills.”

Nigel Shepley, of Batley, said: “One heard locals say what a fantastic doctor he was, and I think his humour, kindness and care did as much good as any medicines he prescribed.”

On retiring to Norfolk, George kept abreast of medical developments, current affairs, and classical music - he loved playing the piano and organ.