Tributes to 'Mrs Dewsbury', Trish Makepeace, who has died aged 72

Trish Makepeace at her jacket potato stand at Dewsbury Market

Trish and husband Bob were best-known for running Victorian Fayre, the jacket potato stall at the heart of Dewsbury Market.

The couple, who would have celebrated their golden wedding anniversary a few days after Trish passed away, retired around 20 years ago and handed over the business to family members.

Trish, however, did so much more than simply run a market stall.

She cared deeply about Dewsbury and its people and spent countless hours promoting the town. She also worked tirelessly raising money for local charities and good causes.

Trish was the first woman chairman of Dewsbury Market Traders’ Association and was also president of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade. She was also the first female president of the Rotary Club of Dewsbury.

Tributes have been led by former Dewsbury Reporter deputy editor Margaret Watson, who said: “Dewsbury will never see the like again with the loss of this lovely lady. I was proud to call her a friend.

“Nobody has done more for the town of Dewsbury than Trish, or raised more money for local charities.

"She was ‘Mrs Dewsbury’, who lived and breathed Dewsbury and spent most of her life promoting it.

“There was nothing she wouldn't do for this town and she will be forever remembered for the joy she brought into the town centre with all the happy events she was instrumental in organising, including ‘Dewsbury on Sea’, fashion shows on the market, Santa's Grotto at Christmas, and the famous Charity Balls in Dewsbury Town Hall.

“Trish Makepeace was the face and voice for Dewsbury through the good times and bad, and for this we owe her a deep debt of gratitude.”

Trish died peacefully after a long illness on March 27, surrounded by all her Mother's Day gifts, flowers and cards.

She and Bob had five children: Roy, Robert, Chantelle, Philip and the late Rosalind. They have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

In her younger days Trish worked in the textile mills. Her last job was at Wormald and Walker’s in Dewsbury in the 1970s where her dad was head maintenance man.

Trish and Bob then started a family and the couple launched the market stall business which Trish found suited family life perfectly well.

Trish soon joined Dewsbury Market Traders’ Association and became secretary for many years before being elected chairman.

Trish’s proudest moment came when Dewsbury Market won a national award for best open market in the country in 2007.

Paul Ellis, president of Dewsbury Chamber of Trade, first met Trish when he became a councillor 30 years ago and he later became her deputy at the chamber until Trish stepped down three years ago.

He said Trish always worked to resolve any problems in the market with her “straight talking style and true Yorkshire grit”.

He added: “Trish was Mrs Dewsbury Market for many years and she worked tirelessly. She was a lady who just loved the town.

“Trish, you were a stalwart in our town for many a year and on behalf of the Dewsbury Chamber of Trade a great thank you and our heartfelt condolences to your family at this very sad time.”

Dr Thimme Gowda, president of the Rotary Club of Dewsbury, said Trish had helped raise thousands of pounds for various charities down the years including leukaemia, cancer research, Macmillan nurses and Water Aid.

He added: “Trish was the first female president of our club in Dewsbury and she was so popular she was elected for a second term.

"Trish had the ability to find happiness in her daily activities and we will all miss her immensely.”

Marilyn S. Shaw, of The Luke and Marcus Trust, said: “Trish Makepeace was for me a positive woman of substance.

"She helped the charity with fundraising and thus enabled it to continue with its drugs awareness policy in schools.

“She was the first female president of Dewsbury Rotary Club where she was imaginative and innovative.

“It was a joy to know her as she was always positive, caring and I know she will be greatly missed by many.”

Trish and Bob live in Staincliffe and Bob would love as many flowers as possible at his wife’s funeral.

Trish loved flowers and will be buried at Heckmondwike Cemetery. The couple’s home has views of the cemetery and Bob hopes to see the embankment covered in beautiful flowers.