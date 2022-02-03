Tributes to Ken Teale, who helped build Golden Jubilee garden in Roberttown

Ken Teale

Mr Teale, whose wife Brenda died in 2016, leaves two children, journalist Steven and teacher Alison.

Mr Teale was born and raised in Norristhorpe in Liversedge and later lived in White Lee, Batley.

He was a baker by trade and did his national service in the Army in Germany where he was part of the Army marksmen team.

He later worked at the ICI in Huddersfield, and Allied Colloids in Low Moor, Bradford.

He was night manager at Fox’s Biscuits in Batley for many years.

Mr Teale danced at the Gaiety ballroom in Batley, where he met Brenda, his wife of 59 years.

He was a keen gardener and loved sport, especially cricket and football. He was for a time chief steward at Huddersfield Town at the old Leeds Road stadium.

Around the time of the millennium he was joint chairman, with Derek Woodhouse, of the Roberttown residents association and helped to create the jubilee gardens. He was also involved in the Christmas illuminations in the village.

He died in the Garlands care home in Heckmondwike having been taken ill before Christmas.

Son Steve said: “We feel sure lots of people in Roberttown and beyond would know my dad.

“He and my mother were popular in the village and will be known by many people.”