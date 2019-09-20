Tributes to Dewsbury Second World War land girt

Dewsbury woman Audrey Llewellyn, who served in the Land Army during the Second World War, has died aged 96.

Audrey was born in Dewsbury in 1926 and served in the Land Army between 1942 and 1947, working on a farm in Lincolnshire, where she looked after all the animals and worked the fields to produce crops.

In October 2014, a memorial statue to the Women’s Timber Corps and both incarnations of the Women’s Land Army was unveiled at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.

Audrey was invited to the ceremony where she received her veteran’s medal for her war efforts. After the war she worked as a school cook in Saville Town, Dewsbury until her retirement.

Audrey, who also volunteered at the Howland Centre in Dewsbury for more than 40 years, married Harold Llewellyn in September 1951 at the Upper Independent Chapel in Heckmondwike.

The couple lived on Caulms Wood Road before moving to Hanging Heaton. Harold died in October 2001.

Audrey’s funeral service was held St. Paul’s Church, Hanging Heaton.