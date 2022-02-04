Tributes to Cleckheaton woman who founded hospice for Dewsbury children

Linda with her sons Rusell and Tom

Linda Senior, who used to live in Cleckheaton, started the campaign to build Forget Me Not Children's Hospice back in 1998 after struggling to find care locally for her son, Russell.

She gathered her friends around her kitchen table and recruited them to raise funds to provide specialist hospice care and respite services for children and families in Kirklees, Calderdale and Wakefield.

They collected enough to build Russell House, named after her son who inspired her efforts.

Since then, many others have supported Forget Me Not and millions of pounds have been raised to help thousands of children, parents, siblings and other family members who, just like Linda, needed the support of a local children’s hospice.

Luen Thompson, Chief Executive Officer for the hospice, said: “Without the hard work and determination of Linda and her friends, we wouldn’t be here.

"Many families would have to live with or face the loss of their child alone without the support they need and deserve.