Tributes to a Liversedge sporting hero who has died, aged 93

James piercy, who passed away on April 19.

James Piercy, who grew up and spent his life in Liversedge, peacefully passed away on April 19, at the Lindley Grange Care Home in Huddersfield.

James was born in 1929 and was one of eight children.

He is well-known for his involvement in Brook Sports, which he set up with Arthur Brook - who he met while playing for Norristhorpe Nibs - in the early 1960s.

Chris Piercy, James’ son, said: "They were quite famous in the 1960s, Brook Sports - they won loads of trophies and they had a good run in the FA Amateur Cup.

"They played Wealdstone in front of a crowd of 1,200, they got to the first round of the amateur cup and drew a crowd of 3,500 against Whitby Town at home - which was unheard of really in those days.

"They were quite a famous team.

"Arthur was the money man really, he put the money in and my dad was the secretary.

“He went on to be secretary for 30 years - he used to organise everything.”

Sadly, James started showing significant signs of dementia around 2016, when his wife Edith passed away.

As his dementia got worse, he moved into Lindley Grange Care Home, Huddersfield, for the last 12 months of his life.

Lindley Grange is a nursing and dementia home which specialises in looking after people with various levels of dementia.

Lynn Piercy, James’ daughter in-law, said: “He was a bit of a character - I think he led the carers a merry dance.

"He got well looked after and he was well thought of, which was nice and kept us going.

"We have been to the care home and took them some flowers, chocolates and a card - we are grateful for all the caring attention that they gave him.

"It's nice to know that he was loved there.

"We have loads of memories with him. I think it is harder for those who couldn't see him really or those who didn't get a chance to see him.

"The day that he died all the restrictions were lifted in nursing homes, so as many people as you wanted could go.

"It is what it is - we can't do anything about that now.”

James’ funeral service will take place at Dewsbury Moor Crematorium on Wednesday, May 11, at 2pm.