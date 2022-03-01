Tributes pour in for former president of Batley branch of Royal British Legion

Peter Lawford was proud to be a part of the Royal British Legion in Batley for more than 50 years

Mr Lawford died on February 18, after being the president of the Royal British Legion’s Batley branch for many years.

He had spent the week in a respite care home prior to his death due to his deteriorating health.

Mr Lawford’s son, Graham, said: “He went in the care home just to see what it was like for a fortnight - we didn’t think he would only last a week.

“My sister Linda lives in Spain and she just got back in time to see him. She arrived home at 7pm on the Friday night and he died around 10.30pm.”

Although Mr Lawford missed the Second World War by months, he did his National Service in 1946-1947 in Palestine, Egypt and Italy.

After completing his National Service he met his wife, Maureen.

The two got married in 1949 and they started a family in 1953.

Mr Lawford’s National Service had a big effect on him and in the 1970s he decided to get involved with the Royal British Legion.

He then became the president of the Royal British Legion’s Batley branch and he remained as president until he left due to ill health in the early 2000s.

Peter Brierley, secretary of the Batley branch of the Royal British Legion, said: “Peter was a valued member of the branch in Batley for over 50 years.

“He was a regular in Tesco during the Poppy Appeal where he consistently collected more than £3,000 every year.

“His knowledge of the rules and procedures of the British Legion was second to none and he was able to guide us whenever we had problems.

“He will be missed by the British Legion members who remember him.”