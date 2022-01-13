Tributes paid to Batley landlord with 'heart of gold' who died suddenly aged 60

Dave Hobson

Landlord Dave Hobson, who had just turned 60, was a larger than life character who was described by his long-term friend Clive Padgett as "having a heart of gold who would do anything for anyone".

The pair met while teenagers on a train to London on their way to visit a bike show with their fathers and have remained friends ever since.

Dave was licensee at many pubs in Wakefield including The Queens, The Whinney Moor, The Graziers, Admiral Duncan, The White Hart and The Swan on Westgate, which he left some years ago to run The George on Healey Lane, Batley.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was the only son of Charlie and Peggy Hobson and attended Thornes House School.

After a stint as a financial advisor he spent eight years working at Padgetts motorcycles in Batley. His father Charlie had a large collection of vintage motorcycles and Dave was a lifelong fan of motorbikes and motorbike racing, visiting bike shows and races when he could.

Michael Hirst, who has been friends with Dave for 30 years said: “Dave would volunteer to help anyone and wouldn’t take anything for it. One of his favourite places was Costa Coffee and he visited every day.

“He also liked to go to Zucchini’s restaurant on Bradford Road, Batley, at least once a week. He really was such a happy chap and wanted so little in life.

“We have managed to locate Charlie’s ashes and we are going to put them in the coffin with Dave.”

Another friend Peter Downing said: “Dave was the salt of the earth. He has run up and down for me endlessly and wouldn’t take any money for it.”